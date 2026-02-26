Contract talks have flatlined between the union representing local paramedics and the County of Essex.

Recent talks between CUPE 2974 and the County have broken down, with the union now applying for conciliation.

This means that a provincially appointed conciliator will step in to assist both sides reach a mutually acceptable settlement.

Earlier this month, roughly 320 local paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action to back contract demands.

The union states that the main issues surround recruitment, retention, wages, and burnout impacting members.

The current collective agreement remains in effect until March 31, 2026. Under provincial labour legislation, several procedural steps must occur before any work disruption can take place.

James Jovanovic, CUPE 2974 President, says talks on Monday and Tuesday went well, but the two sides are still far apart.

"Based on the circumstances currently in the province with EMS and with emergency responders, the sides still remain too far apart in comparison to other providers. Our goal is to stabilize the EMS system locally, but in order to do that there's still much more that needs to be addressed in order to attract, recruit, and retain qualified paramedics, and we're simply not there yet."

Jovanovic says the local paramedics remain focused amid these talks.

"Every single paramedic carries the unseen scars and trauma of every call that they've ever done. There's nobody that wants to fix this broken system more than our frontline workers. There's no paramedic in the Province of Ontario that wants to be in this position. However, there's no one more aware of how damaged, and broken our system is, than our frontline paramedics."

Sandra Zwiers, CAO for the County of Essex, says they look forward to working with a provincially appointed conciliator.

"Our paramedics provide essential and highly valued services to the residents of not only the County of Essex, but the City of Windsor, and the Township of Pelee Island. The County's goal remains a negotiated agreement that recognizes the importance of their work, while also reflecting the responsibility we have to regional taxpayers in this current challenging fiscal environment."

The provincially appointed conciliator is expected to assist the two sides within the next month.

The union is expected to meet with the Ontario Labour Relations Board in mid-April to discuss what strike action may or could look like based off their Essential Ambulance Services Agreement.

While EMS is an essential service, there could be a reduction of service rather than a full strike.

The County of Essex states they remain committed to reaching a fair and fiscally responsible agreement.