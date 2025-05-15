The headliners for this year's Hogs for Hospice concert series have been announced.

Theory of a Deadman along with special guest Kim Mitchell will be performing during the event's rock night on Friday, August 1 at Seacliff Park's Amphitheatre in Leamington.

Saturday, August 2 is the event's country night and will feature co-headliners Mitchell Tenpenny and Carly Pearce.

Donny Pacheco is apart of the organizing committee for Hog for Hospice and says the response for the headliners has been fantastic.

"You know what it just kind of worked out, we were a little delayed with the bands but it kind of worked out nice to have an all Canadian on Friday being our rock night," says Pacheco. "So we're pretty excited about that."

He says everything takes off once the bands are announced.

"Our vendors are lined up, ride is starting to line up, sponsorships are through the door, everything seems to be falling into place," he says.

Pacheco says tickets are available and over the last few years, have sold out quick.

"I can't believe how many people are really excited about having our two Canadian bands on Friday night," says Pacheco. "That was neat to see all the comments flying about that, which is great but all in all, the feedback been fantastic."

The concert series is part of the motorcycle rally.

There are events and activities planned throughout the entire weekend.

The event raises funds for The Hospice of Erie Shores.

Since 2016, more than $5-million has been raised.