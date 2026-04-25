Residents in the area of Roseland Golf Course are raising concerns about a future condo development.

The $33-million project includes a four-storey building with 48 units and 83 parking spaces, 72 of them underground.

The price tag to buy a one-, two-, or three-bedroom unit will range between $400,000 and $1-million.

Valente Development and Bear Construction secured the project through an Expression of Interest issued by the city, not a tender process.

Valente is buying the 1.3 acres of land for $1.5 million, however the clubhouse will be owned by the City of Windsor.

Resident Albert Schepers questions how the plan came together. "We're disappointed with the process. We're disappointed that it's going ahead. There's so many other things that could be done. 48 units and I think if you go around this neighbourhood, there's over 48 units that are sitting vacant or they're rentals."

Schepers believes the city should be building spaces for the public and adding amenities. "There's no reason why they couldn't put a library in here or public space so if seniors wanted to get together to play bridge on a Tuesday morning that that would be available. The people in this area are currently going to LaSalle, driving to LaSalle for those amenities that we don't have here."

He adds there are already many empty units nearby. "My other concern is will this become a ghost hotel? How much control do we have over condos that they won't become Air BnB's? It's perfect for a golf weekend getaway."

The new clubhouse will feature a 5,600-square-foot building with 2,000 square feet of covered patio space.

As part of the planning process, there will be an open house next Thursday at the Capri Pizza Rec Centre from 6- 7:30 p.m.