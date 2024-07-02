The Medical Officer of Health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says he is concerned for wildfire season in Canada following the poor air quality the region faced last year.

Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says there are concerns looking forward for the region after the Windsor-Essex region saw special air quality statements last summer.

In mid-June 2023, the local region was under this air quality statement for numerous days due to forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, as of June 30 there are 209 active fires across the country, 121 of those are considered out of control.

Since the beginning of this year, 1,863 wildfires have collectively burned over 800,000 hectares of Canadian land.

Aloosh says there is worry for this year.

"I am concerned that this might happen this year as we see changes in the climate, less snow pack on the forest, and heightened pressure. So that's a possibility for our region."

He says there could be risks if the region experiences poor air quality.

"It depends on the accessibility of people, if they have underlying diseases, if they are children, pregnant women, elderly, the risk is higher. For the general public and people who do not have underlying diseases the risk is lower."

He adds that there are ways to be prepared.

"Check your apps, check air quality, health index, that's the best friend to understand what's the risk. Talk to your healthcare provider to get some tips about your risks, and what you can do."

Common mild symptoms if there is poor air quality include eye irritation, runny nose, sore throat, and headaches.

Aloosh is reminding those that if the air quality is poor to stay home when possible, have air cleaners, and wear masks when outside.