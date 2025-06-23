A call from a concern citizen has resulted in one person being charged in connection with a suspected break and enter in Tecumseh.

On June 20, at approximately 5:40 p.m., OPP officers in the town were dispatched to a suspected break and enter on Centennial Drive.

When an officer arrived on scene, they located a person matching the suspect description.

Police say the suspect tried to run away but was taken into custody.

A 34-year-old Windsor woman is charged with break and enter, resisting a peace officer, possession of a schedule I substance - Methamphetamine.