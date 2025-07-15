The mayor of Windsor says he's not surprised to see the local unemployment rate where it's at.

Drew Dilkens says it's concerning, but this was part of the reason he formed the Border Mayors Alliance because he knew Windsor would be hit first, and hit the hardest from tariffs imposed by the United States.

Windsor has the highest unemployment rate in Canada at 11.2 per cent in June - up from 10.8 per cent in May.

Dilkens adds that the city is advocating in every way possible to ensure Windsor jobs are protected.

He adds that it's difficult to see Donald Trump continue to threaten further tariffs against Canada when negotiations are ongoing. Last week, Trump threatened a 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods starting August 1.

He says it's not just Windsor, or Canadian cities, that will feel the impact of these tariff decisions.

"There are going to be some tough points that we have to work on together and live with as a community, but it's not going to be long before Detroit, and Lansing, and Warren, and Hamtramck, and Indianapolis, and place in Ohio start feeling the same kind of pain that we're feeling if a resolution isn't found between Canada and the United States."

Dilkens says things will get better.

"To my fellow Windsorites, I understand the pressure, we're working as hard as we can, doing all of the things that we can, and advocating in every sensible way on your behalf. And we're going to have to stick together. I can't promise this isn't going to get harder before it gets better, but it will get better."

He says the unemployment rate is being affected by those who are laid off.

"The problem that we have in the immediate term is that you have a lot of Tool Die and Mold companies who have a book of business that might be six months full," Dilkens says. "But we're now getting to almost the six month mark here with Donald Trump, that book of business is dried up, and the order book is empty, and so they are laying people off which you see playing out in terms of the unemployment numbers because they don't have any business."

Dilkens says while some newer companies are holding off setting up in Windsor, there are other companies who continue their investments in the region - such as Minth Group.

Minth announced a nearly 380,000-square-foot manufacturing plant on surplus land at the Windsor International Airport on April 3 - the day after Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement.

In terms of the 35 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, Prime Minister Mark Carney is meeting with his cabinet July 15 to discuss next steps.