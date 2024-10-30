The Unifor Windsor Regional Environment Council has spoken up against the use of parkland for development.

A statement was issued by the groups president, Richard St. Denis, who has concerns with the possibility of part of the Kinsmen Norman Road Park being used for residential development.

Earlier this month, ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak proposed selling off 20 per cent of the park to build approximately six houses. The funds used from the sale and construction would then be used to add amenities, such as a walking trail.

However, St. Denis says while he understands the need to build homes, the city has a number of vacant storefronts and infill lands that could be used before considering greenspace for development.

St. Denis says the city already spends millions on upgrading parks.

"This park has been here since 1954, and there's more money in the budget coming forward for more park development. So, I think it would be a better use of the land to develop it as a park."

Kaschak says he wishes improvements could've been made to the park sooner.

"The 12.9 per cent that had come out made things really, really tough to get that done this year. And I really want this amenity to get done because the residents in that area deserve it. So, we talked about ways to come up with the money to get a walking track, to get a basketball court, and to fit the soccer nets that are there into a system, and we talked about selling potentially six properties."

Meanwhile, St. Denis adds that while he understands the need for housing but greenspaces should be left alone.

"If you look around you don't have to go very far from where that park is to find lots of empty store fronts, and empty buildings that can be repurposed without having to put in all the infrastructure necessary to build more housing."

The ward 8 councillor says there are some infill properties.

"The problem here is that you would sell one or two along the way, and then it makes it tricky to move forward. This is just a terrific win-win situation that it's all located in the same place."

The President of the Unifor Windsor Regional Environment Council says there's concern the city will continue to sell of parkland for development.

"We don't want to go down that road of selling off any part of our greenspace because once you open up that opportunity then others are going to start looking at the same thing, and the developers are going to look for wherever they can find the land, but we think it's a better approach to use the land that's already serviced as opposed to giving up greenspace."

Kaschak says there is still a substantial amount of parkland moving forward.

"To take a little bit of greenspace out of there in an area that's not being used now, and really wasn't used in the past, adding some housing, taking that money from the housing and putting park amenities is such a big win for everybody in the big picture."

Kaschak says he's looking to host an open house for residents in the area of the park for the beginning of December, with hopes that a report will go to the standing committee and council in early 2025.

St. Denis says when this comes before the committee or council that the Unifor Windsor Regional Environment Council will attend to address their concerns.