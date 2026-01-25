A new local veterinary clinic is celebrating a huge milestone.

The Community Veterinary Clinic - which first opened its doors in mid-September 2025 - is celebrating the completion of its 1,000th spay or neuter surgery.

Patient number 1,000 was Lio - an Australian Shepherd with a special connection to the clinic.

Lio was also the first animal to benefit from Community Veterinary Clinic's walk-in microchip services, making this visit especially meaningful.

Since opening, the clinic has worked to reduce barriers to vet care by offering affordable spay and neuter surgeries, wellness and preventative care including vaccinations, parasite prevention, and microchipping, and compassionate end of life care.

Melanie Coulter, co-founder of Community Veterinary Clinic, says there was a demand for these services.

"It wasn't a surprise that we've seen a lot of interest in coming to the clinic for all of the different services we offer, from spay/neuter, to our wellness care, to our end of life care. We've had a lot of demand, we've been really busy, and it's good to see because people are telling us it's needed, and they're really appreciative that we're here to offer these services."

She says the 1,000 surgery was on a dog which was one of their first patients.

"Lio - he's an Australian Shepherd, he's actually an interesting patient because he was here previously... he was our first walk-in microchip patient. So, it was nice to have him back, and he had his neuter done and he's doing well!"

Coulter says a celebration will be held next month.

"To celebrate our 1,000th spay and neuter surgery, we're holding an open house on February 1, and we're inviting the public to come in, tour the clinic, meet our staff, and learn about the services we offer."

The open house will be held on Sunday, February 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to tour the clinic, meet the staff, and learn more about the services offered.

The clinic, located at 333 Holden Avenue, is open from Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.