An opportunity to see some of hockey's most prestigious trophies up close and support a local boy.

On Sunday, the LaSalle Vipers will be presenting a Hockey Hall of Fame Trophy Exhibit, where all proceeds raised will support the Flood family of LaSalle - who's 8-year-old son, Cullen, is battling leukemia.

The exhibit will feature a range of iconic trophies such as the Conn Smythe, the Clarence Campbell, the Art Ross, the Presidents' Trophy, the Four Nations Cup, among many others.

Cullen received treatment in London and has received a ton of support from LaSalle Minor hockey, the Windsor Spitfires, and others.

A GoFundMe page was launched in November where just over $69,000 was raised.

Those at the exhibit will also have a chance to pay to watch the LaSalle Vipers as they battle the Strathroy Rockets for one of the final playoff spots.

John Nelson, General Manager of the LaSalle Vipers, says it means a lot to support Cullen.

"I think everyone has experienced a cancer, or leukemia, or definitely a sickness of some sort within their family, and I think it's always nice, especially when it's young kid, to show him that he's not by himself, and that the community has got his back, and we're here for him, we're here to support him, and we hope that that gives him some courage, and some energy to keep fighting."

He says the response has already been wonderful.

"We thought it would be a great way to generate some support for Cullen, and get the community together, which is always nice to bring everyone together. Especially with our favourite sport in Canada is hockey, and I think it's a great way to bring all of the community together and have a good time."

Nelson says it's a great way to support the Flood family and the Vipers.

"If you're interested in watching some really good hockey as both Strathroy and the LaSalle Vipers are fighting for their playoff lives right now, and so it's a big game for both teams, so it should be a lot of good energy in there. And the support for Cullen and the Vipers would be greatly appreciated."

Doors to the Trophy Exhibit open at 1 p.m. at the Vollmer Complex and will run until 7 p.m.

The LaSalle Vipers game is set for a 2:30 p.m. puck drop. As an added bonus, following the game fans will have the opportunity to skate with the team.

All tickets can be purchased at the Vollmer Complex on the day of the event.