The community is in mourning after a well-loved citizen has passed away.

"He was always a giver, and wanted to make Windsor-Essex better. And then obviously his fingerprints are on a lot of the memories of our lives," says John Fairley, Vice President, College Communications and Community Relations with St. Clair College.

Fairley is remembering the life of Ted Boomer, and the legacy he left behind for the region.

Boomer was the founder of the Windsor Bluesfest, an owner of numerous local nightclubs including California's and Johnny Canucks, and founder of the Canada South Blues Society, among taking part in many other local initiatives.

Many have posted their condolences to Boomer's wife, Louise, as well as his family to social media.

Fairley says he was the face of the Bluesfest for all the right reasons.

"Him and Louise, and his family, put us on the map. We never would think sometimes that Windsor was a destination for festivals, and I know we've had the Freedom Festival, and other festivals, but this was really something every year you knew you were waiting for that line-up. You were waiting to find out who was coming to town."





He says he had all the right connections.



"He knew what he was doing, you were confident if you were a sponsor of any of his events, or going to any of us establishments, that it was going to be top notch in a sense of he knew what the public wanted, he knew the artists to get, I mean, he was plugged into the community of musicians worldwide."



He says Boomer knew what people wanted - especially locally.



"He loved Windsor, he loved the people of Windsor. He understood the blue collar aspect of Windsor, and isn't that what sometimes people see the Blues' is all about. Hardworking people who just want to relax and have a different type of music. So, we're very thankful to Louise, his wonderful wife, and family."



Boomer started the Bluesfest International in 1995, which is a three-day blues and roots music festival held annually at the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Fairley adds that Boomer was the face of many local festivals for over 20-years, and that he will be deeply missed.