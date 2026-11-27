A local group is set up inside Windsor’s Devonshire Mall for another holiday season to raise money while also giving a helping hand wrapping Christmas presents.

Community Living Essex County’s charity gift-wrapping booth opened Friday, November 27, and will be set up during regular mall hours until it closes on Christmas Eve.

Every gift that’s wrapped helps fund programs and services for the organization that helps more than 700 children, youth, and adults with intellectual disabilities across Essex County build skills and independence, make connections, and be part of community life.

Manager of Community Relations and Resource Development at Community Living Essex County Janell Violet says it helps support what they do and gives shoppers a little help at Christmas time.

“All of the fundraising we do, especially around Christmas time, is very important,” she says. “We’re not fully funded for certain things with the government, so any additional fundraising that we do goes directly to our supports and services that we offer to the people that we support.”

Violet says they wrap a lot of gifts during the season.

“I would say probably upwards of 1,500 gifts, for sure. We always seem to sell out of our boxes and run low on wrapping paper, which is a good thing because it means we have a lot of community support and people wanting to get their gifts wrapped. I would say definitely upwards of 1,500 gifts throughout the month,” she says.

Violet says they get a good mix of everybody asking for help.

“Kids coming in with their parents that want to have a really nice gift wrapped for Grandma or Grandpa, we get families that come in, people who are really busy and don’t have time. They come in, do all their shopping at once, drop their gifts off, do some more shopping, or go out and have lunch. We’ll hold the gifts after they wrap them for people,” she says.

The price to get a gift-wrapped varies on the size, if it needs to be boxed, or the type of wrapping paper.

The wrapping booth is located near the food court across from Victoria Secret.

The wrapping booth is located near the food court across from Victoria Secret.

Community members who would like to volunteer at the booth or learn more about Community Living Essex County’s programs and services can visit www.communitylivingessex.org.