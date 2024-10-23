The community is being called upon to help stuff an ambulance in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch (CMHA-WECB).

In partnership with Essex-Windsor EMS, CMHA-WECB is collecting items to help support the programs they offer.



Kerri Hill, manager of community engagement for CMHA says they are looking for a variety of items that will be used to help stock the agency's Comfort Closet, as well as the Mobile Outreach & Support Team (MOST).



"Things like body wash, shampoo conditioner, soap, toothpaste, snacks like protein bars, protein shakes, granola bars, fruit cups, those sorts of things. And then socks, gloves, hats as we head into the colder months."



She says the Comfort Closet is apart of their client assistant fund.



"So we're able to provide items like personal hygiene items, a quick snack, a bottle of water, things like that to clients as they come into the building if they're demonstrating some need."



Hill says a number of locations across Windsor-Essex are accepting donations.



"The CHMA of course here at 1400 Windsor Ave, but also Windsor City Hall, the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington and each of the EMS stations will have donation boxes for their internal staff donations as well."



The initiative runs until Nov. 8.

