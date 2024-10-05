October is national library month and the community is invited to explore everything the Windsor Public Library (WPL) has to offer.

WPL board chair Mark McKenzie says this a time to celebrate our libraries and to find out what's free and available to the public.



"It's tax payer funded, so we always say 'Go to the library. See what's there, see what you can take advantage of', because so many people don't realize everything that is offered at your local library. So we say go visit one of our 10 branches."



He says the library offers much more than just books.



"We have movies, we have sports equipment. I mean you can even get pickleball rackets and we lend out tools and so much more. And then of course there's all the programming that happens also. Some of the amazing programming that's offered at the Windsor Public Library."



McKenzie says kids are invited to participate in a month-long scavenger hunt .



"Because it's October you can join in hunting for ghosts, we have story time, you can work even on improving your english, body exercises, thing's like that. There's so much that we offer at the Windsor Public Library and we just want to make sure that everybody knows the services that we offer and we want you to come and take advantage of it."

