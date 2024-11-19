Additional community support for residents living on Glengarry Avenue.

Last week, Windsor Police partnered with various community organizations, including Windsor Regional Hospital, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Family Services Windsor-Essex, and others, to host a two-day event to provide essential health and human services.

A Community Care Fair was held on Nov. 14 and 15, serving people who live in and frequent the 300 and 400 blocks of Glengarry.

This particular neighbourhood has faced consistent challenges due to crime and disorder, and the goal of the event was to create a safe, healthy environment to connect individuals with the services they need.

The event offered medical treatments, vaccinations, mental health support, harm reduction kits, and child safety materials.

Over the two days, Windsor Regional Hospital's team supported 59 individuals. They treated three wounds, conducted 23 assessments, distributed 19 Naloxone kits, and referred 14 people to withdrawal management services.

The Canadian Mental Health Association's peer support worker provided resources to 50 people, and the Family Services Windsor-Essex team members referred 103 individuals to various programs.

In mid-August, police increased their presence in this neighbourhood, which has been listed as one of the top places for violent crime in the city. This event builds on the ongoing initiative to improve quality of life for Glengarry residents.