Community alert issued for high number of suspected drug-related deaths

Opioid epidemic and drug abuse concept with a heroin syringe or other narcotic substances next to a bottle of prescription opioids. Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opioid painkillers

A community alert has been issued following a high number of opioid overdoses locally.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), six suspected drug-related deaths were identified in the Windsor-Essex area between June 21 and June 27.

The health unit says the type of drugs are unknown at this time.

There was also a total of 18 opioid overdose emergency department visits, 17 of which involved fentanyl.

Additionally, on June 30, there was a spike in substance use-related EMS calls, with a total of 22 calls reported.

This comes just a few days after the Welcome Centre Shelter for Women and Families warned about the growing presence of a veterinary tranquilizer in the illegal drug supply in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit adds that hot weather can increase the risk of substance-related harms. During extreme heat events, people using substances may be more likely to experience dehydration, overheating, heat-related illness, and overdose.

Community members using substances are encouraged to stay hydrated, limit time outdoors, and seek shade or air-conditioned spaces whenever possible.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy, including WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.