An alert has been issued due to a high number of opioid-related emergency department visits in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System is reporting 13 opioid overdoses reported among emergency department visits between May 12 and May 18.

All 13 of the overdoses involved fentanyl.

Partners involved in the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy (WECOSS), including the WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services, continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.