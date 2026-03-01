A longtime community advocate and former president of CAW Local 1973 at GM Windsor has been sworn in to serve on the Windsor Police Service Board (WPSB).

Nick Dzudz was sworn in on Wednesday and returns to the Windsor Police Services Board after previously serving as a board member.

Dzudz also has extensive experience other on provincial and local boards, including Windsor Regional Hospital, Enwin Energy, Registered Insurance Brokers, Public Service Board of Ontario, College of Occupational Therapists of Ontario, and Ontario Association of Police Services Boards.

Dzudz commended the current work the police board has done.

"I don't have too many problems with the police service board because I think they do a pretty good job," he said.

"I still know a few people from back then. Our crime situation is not that bad in Windsor I don't think, compared to other cities which is why it's a good place to be."

Dzudz said priority one will be addressing the homeless population.

"The safety of the city, it's priorities that you've got to have around here," Dzudz said.

Board chair and Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens welcome having Dzudz back to bring the board to a full seven members.

"There is a lot of work to do, and having the full compliment is really important," Dilkens said.

"Nick is someone who has served on the police board in the past for six or seven years. He has a great foundational understanding of how the police service works, how the police board works, and how the two work together to make sure that public safety in the community is our top priority."

The WPSB meets every other month with the agenda published online for public access .

The next meeting will take place on Thursday, Mar. 26.