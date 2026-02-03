The City of Windsor's Development & Heritage Standing Committee approved rezoning of land at the corner of Howard Avenue and Ottawa Street on Monday afternoon.

A developer is proposing to build a four-storey apartment building, with 25 residential units and 25 parking spaces, with reduced setback requirements due to the lot’s irregular shape.

City planners told the committee that the development fits the area’s mixed-use designation and won’t strain infrastructure.

Although the proposal lacks visitor parking, Ward 4 councillor and committee member, Mark McKenzie, said he did not foresee this being an issue with public transit options nearby.

"It's a pretty walkable area as well. I mean you're literally in the heart of the city, right in the core. You can walk to Ottawa Street BIA, you've got schools close by, you've got Tecumseh [Road] and Howard just a few blocks away as well, so I'm not overly concerned about the parking. You've still got one parking spot per unit," he said

McKenzie said the building should fit in well with the character of the community.

"I saw some drawings and it looks like it does. I like that it's also going to be facing Howard as well. It gives a little bit of that buffer for those people who live on Lillian [Avenue], so I'm comfortable with it. The entrance is to the parking is going to be off Lillian as well," McKenzie said.

He said the developer is Andi Shallvari of Masotti Construction Inc.

"He's done a lot of work around the city and he's one of those developers that always likes to listen to residents, hear their concerns. We did have an open house with residents, and no comments, no delegates showed up to oppose this and I think that goes to show the legwork that he does before he even brings this to committee," he said.

The proposal will head to city council for final approval and McKenzie said he hopes to see shovels in the ground by the end of 2026.