Commercial vehicles targeted for Project Safe Haul

Essex County OPP officers are cracking down on commercial vehicles for Project Safe Haul. (Source: OPP)

Essex County OPP officers are cracking down on commercial vehicles for Project Safe Haul.

Between Oct. 13 and Nov. 1, officers are participating in the OPP West Region Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement initiative aimed at improving road safety.

Commercial vehicles will be randomly selected for inspection at designated sites.

Police say the goal is to identify safety concerns and remove unsafe vehicles from service before they can contribute to collisions.

As part of the initiative, one vehicle was stopped on Highway 3 near County Road 23 in Essex.

After investigation, the 29-year-old male driver from Woodstock was charged with:

Drive while under suspension (three counts)

Fail to maintain daily log

Insecure load - commercial motor vehicle

The company who employed the driver was charged with:

Insecure load - commercial motor vehicle

Fail to ensure performance standards are met

Permit use of plate not authorized for vehicle

No name on commercial vehicle

Permit unlicenced person to drive motor vehicle

Fail to equip commercial motor vehicle with ELD as required

The tractor was impounded for seven days.