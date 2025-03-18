Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings the Artificial Intelligence tour to Caesars Windsor this July.

From sold-out global tours to record-breaking broadcast specials, Dunham is a comedy superstar and one of the world's most inventive entertainers. In a more than two-decades-long career, he has performed live in front of over 7.7 million people across 1,500 performances.

Dunham has completed nine international tours with shows in more than 20 different countries including Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Sweden, France, Australia, and South Africa.

Beyond the stage, Dunham has filmed 12 record-breaking comedy specials and currently holds three of the top five highest-rated programs on Comedy Central.

All-in, his specials on Netflix and Comedy Central have garnered nearly 2.5 billion views across all digital and broadcast platforms.

Catch Dunham and his iconic cast of characters live from The Colosseum stage on Saturday Jul. 26 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday Mar. 21 at 10 a.m.