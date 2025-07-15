Comedian, actor, and podcast host Sebastian Maniscalco is returning to Windsor this fall.

Maniscalco is brining his It Ain't Right Tour to The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

Maniscalco earned the title of Number One "Comedy Tour of 2025" in Billboard's Midyear Boxscore report. He also ranked among the Top 25 global tours overall and was named one of Billboard's "Top 10 Highest-Grossing Comedy Tours of 2024." He is the only comedian to appear on Pollstar's "Top 20 Global Concert Tours of 2025," further cementing his status as one of comedy's most influential figures.

Beyond the stage, Maniscalco is a bestselling author and podcast host of The Pete and Sebastian Show and has showcased his versatility across film and TV with standout roles in The Irishman, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and About My Father, which he co-wrote and starred in alongside Robert De Niro.

On television, he stars in Max's Bookie, which he co-produces with Chuck Lorre. Next up, he will voice Easy Money: The Charles Ponzi Story, Apple's first scripted podcast series - an eight-episode docudrama chronicling the astonishing rise and fall of an Italian immigrant who, in 1920, swindled investors out of what would now amount to a quarter of a billion dollars.

Together with his wife Lana, Maniscalco is deeply committed to giving back through their Tag You're It! Foundation, which supports a range of causes close to their hearts, from honouring and uplifting U.S. veterans to advancing research for Alzheimer's disease and improving access to education for children across underserved communities.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jul. 18, at 10 a.m. online. Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office, Friday, Saturday, and Show Days from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to enter the casino and all other outlets.