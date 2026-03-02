Funny man Mohammed "Mo" Amer is coming to Caesars Windsor.

The stand-up comedian will be on The Colosseum stage on Friday, May 15, at 8 p.m.

Amer is Palestinian-American and is an award-winning writer.

He starred in two seasons of Netflix's acclaimed 'Mo,' a semi-autobiographical series.

Season one was "certified fresh" by Rotten Tomatoes with a rare 100% from critics and was named one of the best shows of 2022 by The New York Times and NY Magazine.

Amer was also awarded a Gotham Award, a 2023 Peabody Award, an AFI Honours, and a Television Academy Honour for the series.

He was also seen in the Hulu show 'Ramy' and co-starred with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the DC blockbuster Black Adam.

Amer has toured in over 40 countries and has several stand-up specials currently on Nexflix.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. to the general public.

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday.