Acclaimed comedian Gerry Dee is bringing the laughs to The Colosseum stage this fall.

Dee is bringing his Funny You Should Sat That tour to Caesars Windsor on October 17.

Gerry Dee was the star and co-creator of the hit CBC comedy "Mr. D" for eight seasons before the show came to an end in 2018.

Dee currently hosts Family Fued Canada, and plays the role of "Templeton Dudge" in the sitcom Animal Control.

Funny You Should Say That will deliver all-new material about the world as Dee sees it - relatable, hilarious, and unmistakably Canadian.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m.