Back by popular demand.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will return to the The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Friday Jul. 18.

Iglesias is among the world's most successful stand-up comedians and the highest-grossing touring comedians.

He is also one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over two billion views and over 34.6 million fans across social media.

Iglesias stars in and executive produces the Netflix original comedy series Mr. Iglesias, which has been streaming for three seasons.

In addition to his comedy series, Iglesias has released three stand-up comedy specials with Netflix, and renewed a deal for two-specials, the first of which premiered worldwide on Jan. 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday Feb. at 10 a.m.

Ticket purchases can be made on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca .

Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office, Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m. and on Show Days from Noon to 10 p.m.