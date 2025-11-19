Comedian Daniel Tosh will make a stop in Windsor next summer.

The "Tosh.0" star is bringing his "My First Farewell Tour" to the Colosseum Stage at Caesars Windsor on June 25, 2026.

Tosh rose to fame during his Tosh.0 show on Comedy Central where he would show popular internet clips, providing comedic dialogue around the clips.

His show ran from 2009 until 2020.

Tosh also went on his own series of comedy tours from 2010 to 2015.

Caesars Windsor confirmed Tosh's visit, however tickets are not yet on sale.

More details for when tickets will go on sale for the local show are expected in the coming weeks.