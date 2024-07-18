LOS ANGELES - Bob Newhart has died at age 94. Jerry Digney, Newhart's publicist, says the actor died Thursday in Los Angeles after a series of short illnesses.

The accountant-turned-comedian gained fame with a smash album and became one of the most popular TV stars of his time.

Newhart was a Chicago psychologist in "The Bob Newhart Show" in the 1970s and a Vermont innkeeper on "Newhart" in the 1980s.

Both shows featured a low-key Newhart surrounded by eccentric characters.



The second had a twist ending in its final show, the whole series was revealed to have been a dream by the psychologist he played in the other show.