Comedian Bert Kreischer is coming to Caesars Windsor.

He's bringing his Permission to Party World Tour to the Colosseum stage on Thursday, October 1, at 8 p.m.

Kreischer's career has evolved from Rolling Stone's infamous "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the world.

He was also named by Forbes as "one of the best storytellers of his generation."

His sixth Netflix special, Lucky, filmed in his hometown of Tampa, Florida, sold out all six shows within 24 hours of the on-sale and premiered in Netflix's "Top 10 Most Watched TV Shows" in March 2025.

Kreischer oversees hit podcasts and series, including Bertcast, Something's Burning, and 2 Bears, 1 Cave with Tom Segura, commanding over 16 million fans and four billion impressions.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, April 10, at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office on Friday, Saturday, and show days from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.