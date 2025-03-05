90's Danish dance-pop group AQUA are set to hit The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor this fall.

The band broke worldwide in 1997 with its debut album, Aquarium and the notorious single "Barbie Girl," which, upon its release, became a global phenomenon.

Thanks to the doll-centered storyline and kitschy music video, which perfectly matched the playful aesthetic of the '90s, "Barbie Girl" raced to the top of the charts worldwide and became an instant classic. The plastic-fantastic song, which had everyone singing along to the lines "I'm a Barbie Girl, in the Barbie world", catapulted AQUA into the public consciousness. In early 2022, the music video reached over one billion views on YouTube, which is still among the most used songs on Instagram Reels globally.

Over their career, AQUA has sold 38 million albums, and seven million singles, and belongs to the absolute music elite.

AQUA will perform live at Caesars Windsor on Friday Sept. 26 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday Mar. 7 at 10 a.m. online.