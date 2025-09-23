Transition to Betterness has been chosen as this years’ recipient for Caesars Windsor Concerts for a Cure.

The money will go to the Dr. Michelle Prince Comfort Care Tote Program.

“The tote program is one of our most expensive programs, and unfortunately our most used program,” says Sarah Moxley, T2B Event & Fundraising Coordinator. “We give out 15 to 20 every week.”

Each tote costs approximately $100, according to Moxley, and they are filled with everything from a pillow to tea, mouthwash to hand cream.

Each item was specifically chosen by Prince, when she battled colon cancer.

“She always used to say that people always had a lot of things to worry about and if I can take care of that one little thing, that is one less thing they have to worry about, “ Prince’s husband Eddie Francis says.

Francis tells CTV News talking about his wife isn’t difficult; its always a good day when he talk about his wife’s legacy.

“It really underscores, the essence of who Michelle was and what Michelle stood for. And, but more importantly, it underscores and reflects the good, caring and the positive things that come as part of a very difficult journey,” Francis says.

Francis says Prince would be thrilled the program continues as another “quiet giving” by T2B.

“We really love what they do,” Caesars Windsor President & CEO Kevin LaForet explaining why they chose the tote program. “It resonates with, particularly my wife and I, Renee, were really good friends with Michelle. So we think it's an outstanding program.”

Proceeds from concerts in October and November will be donated to T2B.

“We've got Sarah McLachlan, Bryan Adams, Sebastian Maniscalco,” says LaForet. “We’re very happy about that. And we're very happy to be providing some of those funds back to the community.”

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.caesars.com/caesars-windsor/shows.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske