A charge of careless driving has been laid following a crash on the 401 in LaSalle.

Provincial Police say a tractor trailer collided with a crash truck that was providing protection to workers on the highway just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The operator of the crash truck was taken to hospital as a precaution while the 47-year old driver of the rig was not hurt but is charged with careless driving.

The OPP remind motorists to use extreme caution and lower speeds when approaching service vehicles conducting repairs and maintenance on our highways.

These workers use all necessary safety precautions to allow them to complete their work each day and return home safely to their families.