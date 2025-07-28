Leamington Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision on Talbot Street West.

On Monday at approximately 6:50 p.m., OPP, EMS, and Leamington Fire Services attended the collision on Talbot between Fraser Road and County Road 31.

Police state the collision involved a three-wheeled motorcycle and a car. Drivers from both vehicles were transported to hospital in ambulances; one driver with serious injuries and the other as a precaution.

As of Monday evening, the road remains closed as the investigation continues.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.