Rockers Collective Soul and special guest The Blue Stones are booked to perform at Caesars Windsor in March.

The bands will take the Colosseum stage on Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m.

Collective Soul celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2024 with the release of their studio album Here to Eternity. The band has 11 studio albums, including 1995’s self-titled Collective Soul, which went triple platinum.

They are known for classic hits like “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know,” “Heavy,” and “Where The River Flows.”

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office on Friday, Saturday, and Show Days from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 or older to attend concerts and enter the casino and related outlets.