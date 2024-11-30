Following a very warm start to fall, cold and winter-like weather is settling into the region.

Most residents in Windsor-Essex woke up to a dusting of snow on Friday morning.

However meteorologist Doug Gillham with The Weather Network says to not expect any accumulating snow in the next couple of days, which is a much different story elsewhere in the province.

"Frequent flurries. They won't add up to much. They can briefly reduce the visibility and it's certainly a contrast to what we've seen after such a mild fall, but what a different story if you are travelling to the snow belt areas. Just a prolific lake effect snow squall event."

Up to 50 cm of snow is likely through the weekend for some snow belt areas.

He says over the next few days it will be windy with flurries and occasional burst of snow.

"It's not until Wednesday where at strong clipper tracking through the Great Lakes region will bring some more widespread snow, and the temperatures will be rather marginal for Windsor and Southwestern Ontario, so maybe a bit tough to get the accumulating snow."

Gillham says to expect the coldest weather in the region late next week.

"Thursday, Friday, and right through the weekend, high temperatures remaining a few degrees below freezing, so it will definitely feel like winter, it should look like winter."

-With files from AM800's The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner