The Essex Regional Conservation Authority (ERCA) warns ice on local ponds, rivers and other frozen bodies of water are not thick enough to stand on.

"People shouldn't be wandering out," said Tim Byrne, ERCA, CAO. "It's too early."

Ice should be at least four inches thick for walking and four to six inches thick for skating, playing sports or ice fishing.

"No one should assume ice is perfectly safe. It never is," said Bryne.

In 2021, LaSalle's Ice Rescue Team were called after four teens fell through a pond at the Vollmer Complex. One of the teens was completely submerged in water but was rescued and taken to hospital for observation.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, take these steps if you fall in:

Call for help

Resist urge to climb out

Relax and catch your breath

Reach forward on broken ice without pushing down

Kick your legs to get your body horizontal

Crawl on your stomach or roll away from the open area.

Do not stand up

Look for changes in ice colour:

Blue - Ice is strong

White - Ice has air bubbles making it half as strong

Black - Ice is starting to decay.

The Windsor Police Service tells CTV Windsor that ice conditions can be unpredictable throughout the winter season and are reminding residents to please use extreme caution and avoid venturing onto ice that is not properly tested and maintained.

Byrne suggests sticking with a backyard ice rink if that is an option.

"It's a heck of a lot safer," he added.