An extreme cold warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada is forecasting freezing temperatures ranging from -18 C to -10 C between Monday night and Thursday night.

The forecast calls for a low of -18C Monday night but feeling like -25C with the wind chill factored in, -17C Tuesday night, -13C Wednesday night, and -10C Thursday night.

Geoff Coulson, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada, says the normal low for this time of year for the Windsor area is around -7 C.

"Looking at some pretty chilly temperatures continuing Tuesday into Wednesday and even into Thursday this week before we start to see more seasonal temperatures coming in for Friday," he says.

Coulson says what we have behind this large-scale storm system from over the the weekend is brisk winds from the west and northwest.

"So it's tapping into this very cold arctic air mass that's been sitting over Northern Ontario for the past number of days. It looks like it's going to be with us for much of the work week," he says.

While it's expected to be very cold, it's not expected to be a record-setting cold for the Windsor area.

According to Environment Canada, the February 18 record is -26.7 C, set in 1875, while the record for February 19 is -22.2 C, set in 1885.

Environment Canada also reports that a total of 14 centimetres of snow fell across the region between Saturday and Sunday.