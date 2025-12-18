A special weather statement has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says 10-20mm of rain is expected overnight along with rapidly falling temperatures which will create very icy conditions and hazardous road conditions.

Local utility outages are possible.

Winds from the west/northwest will also reach 60-80 km/h before easing Friday night.

Showers will change to flurries through Friday as a strong cold front passes through the region leaving about 2 cm of snow.

Flurries and snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay are also expected.