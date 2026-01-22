The coldest air of the season is about to hit Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Eric Tomlinson says it's the coldest air mass over southern Ontario since February 2023.

"The coldest air of the season is on its way," says Tomlinson. "So windchills are down to around -15 at the moment, and it will only get colder tomorrow. So windchills tomorrow morning could be as low as -24, potentially even lower heading into Friday night into Saturday."

He says the daytime average for Windsor-Essex this time of year is around -2 degrees Celsius.

Tomlinson says the region is well below average with daytime highs of around -10.

"This cold air mass that's going to be over us is actually below seasonal temperatures as well, so definitely something that we don't see every year," says Tomlinson. "It's probably the coldest air mass that we've seen over southern Ontario since around 2023 in February. So definitely it's time to bundle up."

He says the cold air will be in place ahead of a major low-pressure system.

"That will form over Colorado and then track southwards, tap into some Gulf moisture before then heading towards us," he says. "So the system itself won't pass directly over Ontario; it will pass south, but the northern edge of the system could potentially impact southern Ontario Saturday night into Sunday and then throughout the day on Sunday as well."

Tomlinson is encouraging residents to limit time outdoors.

He says, "Bundle up if you're heading outside."