On the heels of Essex approving a jet ski rental business at Colchester Harbour , council will discuss two notices of motion on Monday night looking at harbour operations.

Essex Ward 3 coun. Jason Matyi brought forward two motions aimed at improving operations, with one calling upon administration to look at whether harbour staff could begin preparing the docks earlier in the season.

Matyi says the harbour typically opens May 1, but anglers and slip holders are already active well before then.

"Normally we open May 1, and it’s a little bit late for our fishing season," he said.

"We would like to see some activity down there, like just April 1, or the beginning of April, to make sure that we can have that harbour fully functional by the May 1 deadline."

He said having staff on site earlier could improve safety and customer service at the harbour.

"So if there was any damage or anything that's out of place over the winter, maybe some ice that's shifted the dock or maybe a ladder's come loose, or something, I definitely want those need to be looked at," Matyi said.

"And then the nice support for anybody that's using our harbour there to launch their boats, to have somebody there to help them take their boats in and out and facilitate that."

The second notice asks staff to examine options for reinstating an active seaweed management program.

Matyi said cleaner water has led to more seaweed, which can damage boats, and wants the town to look at better ways to manage it within regulations.

"As we get later into the months, and it's tightly regulated on when we can and cannot remove seaweed from the harbour, the seaweed has a tendency to grow very tall and become a nuisance for our boats, so this causes a lot of damage to their props, the impellers," he said.

Essex council meets at 6 p.m. Monday.