One local beach is closed this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says Colchester Beach is closed for the second week in a row as the region heads into the Civic holiday long weekend.

The health unit says the beach is closed due to extremely high levels of E. coli in the water.

Swimming is also not recommended at Holiday Beach and Point Pelee Northwest Beach.

All other beaches remain open.

A reminder that water access at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor is fenced off for safety reasons.