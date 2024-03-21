Good news for staff at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, though many hurdles still remain.

On Wednesday at 4 p.m. the hospital officially declared that they had rescinded their Code Grey status, which had been in place since the October 22 cyber attack to facilitate the coordination of resources and business continuity.



The attack impacted operations at Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare, and HDGH, along with Bluewater Health and the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.



During Wednesday's board meeting, President and CEO Bill Marra along with all members of the board offered up gratitude to their patients and families for their understanding and patience during this time.



Marra says rescinding the Code Grey at this point is rather symbolic, as it indicates to the community, partners and stakeholders that they're very comfortable with where things are at to date with restoration efforts.



"There are still a number of initiatives that need to be addressed long term. Our restoration efforts are very collaborative, we work very closely with the four other hospitals along with TransForm. And then the IT security folks we brought in, it's a very complicated and complex arrangement of relationships but it's moving along," he stated.



Marra says the message conveyed by this move is they feel much better now about the two last platforms they were most concerned about, finance and security.



He added they're operating, they're monitoring daily, and mitigating risks on a regular basis.



"It's really a strong message of confidence. Our front line folks have done a tremendous amount of heavy lifting. We tend to be front and center getting all the credit when things go well, but the reality is without the diligence of our frontline people whether it be IT, back office or clinical, we wouldn't be at this point today. In fact, I'm of the opinion we're probably five or six months ahead of where I thought we would be when this all began in October."



Marra says there is absolutely more work to be done and they're not going to be complacent ever again.



HDGH is the last of the affected hospitals to rescind their Code Grey, which clears the deck for other work to be focused on, but Marra reiterated they were the victim of a criminal act which no one could've seen coming.



"We were victimized by a very sophisticated criminal syndicate, but there are lessons learned, being learned, and there are measures being introduced. Looking back to October 22, it feels like an eternity ago, because there were some pretty dark and challenging days along the way. But the lessons learned will be very comprehensive, and we'll be able to share that in the coming weeks and months," he said.



Marra says they're limited in what they can say now, given the fact there is a class action lawsuit underway and a police investigation related to the attack, but a report will be provided to the board, community and HDGH staff at a later date.

