A 22-year old woman is being held in custody following a $189,000 drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

Last July, officers conducted a traffic stop and say the driver provided false information and was arrested for obstructing police and possession of forged documents.

While searching the vehicle, police found a large quantity of cash and a scale.

A subsequent search of the vehicle last August turned up 129 grams of cocaine worth nearly $13,000; 2000 grams of meth worth $119,000; 222 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $55,000 along with over $1,800 in cash, digital scales, a prohibited weapon and a gold watch.

Police say the total estimated street value of the controlled substances is approximately $189,544.50.

The suspect failed to appear in court last September and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She turned herself in to Chatham-Kent police headquarters on Monday and is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking.