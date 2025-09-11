Four people are facing a list of charges following a drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

A search warrant was executed just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at a home in Chatham and on a Toyota Corolla rental car.

Officers seized 319 grams of Fentanyl, 193 grams of Cocaine, 605 grams of Methamphetamine, 236 grams of Heroin, numerous Hydromorphone capsules, Nabilone capsules, Clonazepam tablets as well as a loaded 9mm Glock handgun, digital scales, packaging material and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

The total estimated street value of the drugs exceeds $160,800.

Four people at the residence were arrested including a 31-year-old man from Chatham, a 49-year old Chatham woman, a 23-year-old man from Kitchener and a 27-year-old Kitchener man.

All four face charges including seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage/use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspects remain in police custody pending a bail hearing.