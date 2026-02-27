A bust at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

U.S. Border and Protection (CBP) Detroit Field Office says officers intercepted personal use amounts of cocaine and marijuana from a pair of Canada-bound travellers.

The incident happened on January 16.

CBP says no charges were filed or penalties assessed.

According to CBP, the drugs were seized, and the pair was released from custody.

CBP says border officers seized more than 6,000 pounds of drugs at Michigan ports of entry during Fiscal Year 2025.