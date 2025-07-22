Coca-Cola said Tuesday it will add a cane-sugar version of its trademark cola to its U.S. lineup this fall, confirming a recent announcement by President Donald Trump.

Trump said in a social media post last week that Coca-Cola had agreed to use real cane sugar in its flagship product in the U.S., which has been sweetened with high fructose corn syrup since the 1980s.

Coke confirmed the new product Tuesday when it announced its second-quarter financial results.

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings as higher prices overcame weaker sales volumes.

Case volumes fell 1% globally and 1% in North America, but Coke said pricing was up 6% for the April-June period.