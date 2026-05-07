The Canadian National Pickleball League (CNPL) is coming to Windsor.

Four professional pickleball teams will be competing during the two-day event later this month at the Pickleplex Social Club on Lauzon Road near Tecumseh Road East.

Gina Facca is co-founder and chief operating officer for Pickleplex and says CNPL is bringing its 2026 Western Split to the city.

She says since announcing the event, her phone hasn't stopped ringing with people interested in attending the event.

"Anybody that is looking forward to watching the best pickleball there is in this area is definitely encouraged to come and watch," she says. "Tickets are good for all day. So all events for that particular day, so there will be lots of great pickleball to watch."

Facca says Evan Hollinsky, a local player will be competing as well as a 14-year-old girl from Florida.

"This is going to be the highest level of pickleball that has been in the city ever," says Facca. "CNPL is a fairly new league. It's only been around for a couple of years, so it's definitely a great opportunity to see the best in the country compete."

&nbsp;

She says says there are five matches each day.

"There are three men and three women per team, and they play like ladies' doubles, mixed doubles, and men's doubles, so each team will compete against each team in their respective matches," she says.

The four teams competing include Detroit-Windsor Drive, along with Northern Lights, Vancouver Owls and Grand River Rapids.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.

Single-day tickets and weekend passes are now on sale.