CNN founder Ted Turner, an outspoken and often outrageous television pioneer, has died at age 87.

The network says Turner died Wednesday, citing a news release from Turner Enterprises.

Turner transformed an obscure Atlanta television station into the first satellite-based "superstation" and founded Cable News Network, the first 24-hour, all news TV network.

The brash southerner owned sports teams, was a champion yacht racer and was married to actress Jane Fonda for 10 years.

He was one of America's most extensive landowners, and became a prolific philanthropist, donating $1 billion to the United Nations.