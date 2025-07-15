TORONTO — The union representing hospitality workers at Toronto's CN Tower says members have voted to ratify a tentative agreement with the employer, ending a two-week lockout.

Unifor Local 4271 members voted in favour of the new agreement with Canada Lands Company, the federal Crown corporation that owns and operates the iconic tourist attraction.

The union represents more than 250 food and beverage workers at the CN Tower, including hosts, wait staff, bartenders, chefs, cooks, butchers and other hospitality employees.

The workers were locked out just before Canada Day.

The CN Tower says it's "pleased" to have an agreement on the new contract, which means its food establishments will reopen on Tuesday.

The union says the new three-year collective agreement includes significant wage improvements.

It says workers who don't earn gratuities will receive annual increases of 4.25 per cent, while gratuity earners will see raises of four per cent in the first year, followed by 2.5 per cent in each of the next two years.

The new agreement also includes improvements to health and dental benefits, gratuity policy and annual retirement allowances, the union said.

"This contract focuses on our members' priorities, including fair pay and better working conditions in one of Canada's top tourist destinations," Unifor Ontario Regional Director Samia Hashi said in a statement.

Unifor is Canada's largest private-sector union, representing 320,000 workers across the country.