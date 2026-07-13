CN Tower dims lights in tribute after deadly shooting at Toronto street festival

TORONTO — Toronto’s iconic CN Tower paid tribute late Sunday to the victims of the shooting at the Salsa on St. Clair festival that left two people dead and sent thousands running for cover.

Officials on social media said the tower’s bright lights would dim at the top of every hour following Saturday’s shooting.

The street festival celebrating Latin culture was cut short as Toronto police continued to investigate the sudden gunfire that sent four people to hospital with serious injuries.

As of early Monday, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Police estimate roughly 13,000 people were in attendance, with photos and videos on social media showing festivalgoers dancing in crowded streets before violence erupted.

Tributes have poured from people and organizations across Canada, including the non-profit behind Filipino Lapu Lapu Day celebrations in Vancouver, where 11 were killed last year in a car-ramming attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.