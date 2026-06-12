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CN Tower dims its lights as tributes honour fallen Toronto officer Marc Pinizzotto

By
The Canadian Press
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Published: 

TORONTO — Toronto’s iconic CN Tower has paid tribute to the officer who was gunned down during a police raid in the city’s northwest.

Officials on social media said its bright lights would dim for the first five minutes of every hour late Thursday in honour of Const. Marc Pinizzotto.

CN Tower dims lights as tribute to fallen officer Pinizzotto The CN Tower went dark to pay tribute to Toronto Police Const. Marc Pinizzotto, who was shot and killed after executing a search warrant.

The 43-year-old died after being shot at a fourth-floor apartment building, as officers carried out an investigation into multiple shootings, including one at the U.S. Consulate in March.

Later Thursday, hundreds of officers stood shoulder to shoulder, some wiping tears from their eyes as the hearse bearing Pinizzotto’s body rolled toward the office of the chief coroner.

Police say 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett faces a first-degree murder charge, while a second suspect, 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, is on the loose.

There have been tributes from a number of officials, including Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Pinizzotto’s death comes days after Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tarun Bali was struck and killed by a vehicle near the northern Ontario town of Hearst, east of Thunder Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2026.