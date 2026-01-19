January 19 is 'Blue Monday,' sometimes described as the saddest day of the year.

The Canadian Mental Health Association says while there's no scientific evidence that one specific day is more depressing than another, many people do experience lower mood, fatigue or loneliness during the winter months.

Factors behind those feelings include shorter daylight hours, cold weather, post-holiday stress, and financial pressure, along with a sense of isolation or low energy that feels hard to shake.

The CMHA recommends changes that can help ease the winter blues including creating a comforting space at home, spending time outdoors during daylight hours and finding ways to stay connected, even online, creative activities, gentle movement and realistic routines can also help support mental well-being during colder months.

Mental Health Educator at the CMHA-Windsor-Essex, Adrian Deschamps, says when you're in a low mood or feeling depressed, your brain can work against you when it comes to your motivation, but there are ways to combat those feelings.

"If we can, in very small ways, structure our environment so that it's comfortable and positive, open some windows, get some daylight, go for a short walk, communicate with people, call a loved one, and engage in some activities with friends if you can," he says.

Deschamps says the more we do things with intention, the more we're getting our brain out of a depressed circuit and into an action-oriented circuit.

"Even just supporting changes can help ease the winter blues," he says. "Even things like cooking a nice soup or inviting a friend over for a coffee-things like that. Connecting with people socially can really help our brain pull us out of that low mood."

Deschamps says while there is no scientific evidence behind 'Blue Monday,' there is behind Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, a form of depression, but it does need to be properly diagnosed.

"There are things happening this time of year, so it's important to go to your doctor or go to a professional and maybe get assessed," he says. "If there are feelings of ongoing fatigue or low energy. Sleeping more or sleeping less than usual, changes in your appetite, feeling sad, hopeless, or irritable, and difficulty concentrating."

According to the CMHa, SAD is linked to changes in daylight and how our brains respond to light. Family history may also play a role. If these symptoms return each year, affect daily life, and ease with the change of seasons, it's important to talk to a healthcare provider. SAD is treatable, and supports like counselling, medication, or light therapy may help when guided by a professional.

To connect to services in Windsor-Essex, call 519-255-9940 ext. 249. If you're in crisis, call or text 9-8-8 for free, confidential support, 24/7.